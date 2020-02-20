(Submitted photo)

Grand Forks company donates to emergency department campaign

Construction now underway at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

The KBRH Health Foundation has received a $5,000 donation from Rockwool for the Emergency Department Campaign.

Lisa Pasin, Director of Development (left), and Bill Clark, Vice Chair (centre) of the KBRH Health Foundation accepted this donation along with Cheryl Posnikoff, Patient Care Coordinator for the KBRH Emergency Department.

About Rockwool:

When ROCKWOOL (then ROXUL (West) Inc.) opened the manufacturing facility in Grand Forks, in November of 1999, it was the company’s second stone wool operation in North America.

This operation has enabled the organization to service markets on the west coast.

The fit between the values of this small community and ROCKWOOL, which was founded as a family business more than 80 years ago, has been evident since the very beginning.

The 950,000-square-foot facility, located on Industrial Park Way, was purchased as a brownfield site from Enertek Product International. Brownfield meaning that the land was formerly developed for industrial purposes.

Since that time ROCKWOOL Grand Forks has expanded, with a 2011 acquisition of a closed particle plant that has been converted into warehousing, and $55M worth of investments into upgrading the production line and installing the latest environmental monitoring and control technologies.

Read more here: Rockwool Grand Forks


