Grand Forks-native heading to McGill on scholarship

Lydia McLellan will be joining the McGill University Martlets women’s hockey team this fall.

Lydia Maclellan is going to McGill, and she’s ready for the puck to drop.

The Grand Forks native received a scholarship to play on the Martlets, the Women’s Hockey Team at the university. Despite the ongoing situation, she was eager to accept the offer.

“It’s an indescribable feeling, that all the sacrifices my family made for me, and the dedication myself, that it all paid off.”

Maclellan grew up playing minor hockey in Grand Forks and Trail, where she learned the fundamentals that carried her to a major midget team in Trail as an underage player. She spent the last three years at the Okanagan Hockey Academy, and she feels that her time there has prepared her to take on skating at the university level.

“Not only did I have unbelievable coaches, the setup of the program, really allowed me to grow as a player,” said Maclellan. “I was training every day there, I was on the ice every single day; I was improving every day.”

Maclellan spent much of her time on the ice, even out of school, with her parents putting her into camps to further develop her skills. Maclellan graduated Penticton Secondary School this year, and she will be one of the few students heading to McGill’s physical campus this fall.

“All of the classes are online. It’s not going to be the typical freshman experience. The only reason I’m going to McGill right now, is for hockey.”

Her first year will be spent on general studies, before going into more specific studies.

“I think I might get a bachelor’s degree in political science, and then from there get into law school,” said Maclellan. “I’ve always kind of wanted to be a lawyer.”

However, she’ll be missing the ability to travel, at least for this year.

“It’s just a fun thing to do as a team, it brings us closer, more memories we make, and we become better friends.”

Her family are happy to see her efforts rewarded.

“We’re really excited for her getting the opportunity,” said Lydia’s mother Laurie. “She’s been playing hockey for a long time, and she’s worked hard to get there. I know she’s looking forward to moving to the next step, and I really hope this is everything she’s hoping for.”

Lydia had a few words of her own for the people who have taught and encouraged her.

“I would like to thank everyone along the way that has helped me, including my coaches, and especially my parents and family.”


Brennan.Phillips@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockeyScholarships

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trail Blazers: From row boats to ferries to bridges

Just Posted

Grand Forks-native heading to McGill on scholarship

Lydia McLellan will be joining the McGill University Martlets women’s hockey team this fall.

Rossland city council shuts down proposed duplex development on Redstone Drive

Dozens of residents voiced their opposition to the project during a public hearing on Aug. 10

More police foot patrols coming to downtown Trail

City council has agreed to beef up foot patrol frequency

Shortage of B.C. fruit workers due to COVID-19

‘The tree fruit industry and the Ministry of Agriculture are asking local workers to consider helping with the harvest so that food waste is reduced’

Catching CERB fraud in the act a lesson in staying secure

With new scams and internet fraud constantly a threat, it’s important to stay on top of accounts

STANDING TALL: Forestry workers meet the challenges, remain hopeful

A look at the forest sector in B.C. – and those hoping for the best – amid mill curtailments

Roots and Blues online festival live tonight on Black Press Media

Tune in to Black Press Media to watch the festival live Aug. 14, 15 and 16

Man suffers serious injuries in bear attack in remote area near Lillooet

It was deemed a defensive attack, no efforts were made to locate the animal

Missed rent payments because of COVID-19? You have until July 2021 to pay up

Each monthly instalment must be paid on the same date the rent is due

U.S.-Canada pandemic border restrictions extended into September

‘We will continue to keep our communities safe,’ says Public Safety Minister Bill Blair

578 British Columbians currently infected with COVID-19

Seventy-eight new cases confirmed in past 24 hours

WE Charity registers as lobbyist, lays off staff, looking to sell real estate

WE Charity said its financial position has been greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic

Conservation seizes fawn illegally kept captive in Vancouver Island home

A Comox Valley resident charged and fined under the Wildlife Act

Pandemic could be driving more parents to get on board with flu shot: study

University of B.C. study gauges willingness for parents to vaccinate children for influenza

Most Read