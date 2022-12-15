Greater Trail community Lights Up! the hospital

The Rossland Health Care Auxiliary has made a generous donation of $75,000 for the Ambulatory Care Campaign. This is the final installment of a $150,000 pledge made to support the Administration Area in the new Ambulatory Care Unit at KBRH. Lindy Welsby, KBRH Health Foundation Board Chair, accepts this donation from Rossland Health Care Auxiliary members Linda Cant, Michele Cordiez and Valerie Cross (right to left). Photo: Submitted

United Steelworkers Local 480 has donated $5,000 to the Gordy Steep Memorial Sick Children’s Fund, which assists families when travelling to receive medical care. L-R: Rebecca Smyth, KBRH Health Foundation Board Member accepts the donation from Chris Walker, President of the United Steelworkers Local 480, Nylan LaFreniere, Treasurer, and Dean Johnson, Safety Coordinator. Photo: Submitted