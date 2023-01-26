Greater Trail community steps up for regional health care

The KBRH Health Foundation has received a $5,325 donation from the members of the First Presbyterian Church of Trail. This donation will support the Columbia View Lodge Garden of Gratitude Project, prioritizing restoration of the garden courtyard areas at Columbia View Lodge, ensuring they are fully accessible and usable. L-R: Mission Committee Members, Lottie Bonin and Esther Brown presented this donation to Doug Sperry, KBRH Health Foundation Board Member. Photo: SubmittedThe KBRH Health Foundation has received a $5,325 donation from the members of the First Presbyterian Church of Trail. This donation will support the Columbia View Lodge Garden of Gratitude Project, prioritizing restoration of the garden courtyard areas at Columbia View Lodge, ensuring they are fully accessible and usable. L-R: Mission Committee Members, Lottie Bonin and Esther Brown presented this donation to Doug Sperry, KBRH Health Foundation Board Member. Photo: Submitted
Members of the SMS Italo Canadese have donated $30,000 to the Ambulatory Care Campaign and Oncology Department at KBRH. L-R: Italo Canadese members Lina Horan, Maria Burkholder and Joanne Balfour present this generous donation to Lisa Pasin, Executive Director of the KBRH Health Foundation. Photo: SubmittedMembers of the SMS Italo Canadese have donated $30,000 to the Ambulatory Care Campaign and Oncology Department at KBRH. L-R: Italo Canadese members Lina Horan, Maria Burkholder and Joanne Balfour present this generous donation to Lisa Pasin, Executive Director of the KBRH Health Foundation. Photo: Submitted
The KBRH Health Foundation has received a $2,000 donation for the Music Therapy Programs at Columbia View Lodge and Poplar Ridge Pavilion. This donation was provided by the Hamber Foundation and will support long term care residents with socialization activities through music. Kara Hannigan, Foundation Board Member (left) and Karen Yamazaki, Music Therapist, accepted this donation. Photo: SubmittedThe KBRH Health Foundation has received a $2,000 donation for the Music Therapy Programs at Columbia View Lodge and Poplar Ridge Pavilion. This donation was provided by the Hamber Foundation and will support long term care residents with socialization activities through music. Kara Hannigan, Foundation Board Member (left) and Karen Yamazaki, Music Therapist, accepted this donation. Photo: Submitted
Gwil Crane Service has generously donated $1,000 to the Greatest Need Fund. Donations to the Greatest Need Fund assist in purchasing priority medical equipment as well as patient care and comfort items for any department at KBRH, Columbia View Lodge, Poplar Ridge Pavilion or Community Health. L-R: Lindy Welsby, KBRH Health Foundation Board Chair, accepts this donation from Heather Corth, Gwil Crane Service representative.Gwil Crane Service has generously donated $1,000 to the Greatest Need Fund. Donations to the Greatest Need Fund assist in purchasing priority medical equipment as well as patient care and comfort items for any department at KBRH, Columbia View Lodge, Poplar Ridge Pavilion or Community Health. L-R: Lindy Welsby, KBRH Health Foundation Board Chair, accepts this donation from Heather Corth, Gwil Crane Service representative.
The Royal Canadian Legion, Salmo and District Branch #217, donated $5,000 from their Poppy Fund to the KBRH Health Foundation’s Ambulatory Care Campaign to purchase medical equipment for the oncology and day surgery departments. Stephen MacDonald, President, and Angela Richens, Vice President, present this donation to Kara Hannigan, KBRH Health Foundation Board Member (right to left).The Royal Canadian Legion, Salmo and District Branch #217, donated $5,000 from their Poppy Fund to the KBRH Health Foundation’s Ambulatory Care Campaign to purchase medical equipment for the oncology and day surgery departments. Stephen MacDonald, President, and Angela Richens, Vice President, present this donation to Kara Hannigan, KBRH Health Foundation Board Member (right to left).

