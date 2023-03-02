Greater Trail community thoughtfully gives to healthcare causes

AMI Canadian Immigration Solutions has generously donated $1,000 to the Greatest Need Fund. Donations to the Greatest Need Fund assist in purchasing priority medical equipment as well as patient care and comfort items for any department at KBRH, Columbia View Lodge, Poplar Ridge Pavilion or Community Health. L-R: Lisa Pasin, KBRH Health Foundation Executive Director, accepts this donation from Dhijin Devassy, Administrative Assistant, and Amit Madaan, Owner. The Royal Canadian Legion, Rossland Branch #14, donated $500 to the KBRH Health Foundation’s Sacred Space Project. The Sacred Space Project is providing funds for a dedicated space for patients and families to focus on emotional wellness and find support from their peers during challenging times. L-R: Joanne Drystek, Treasurer Past President, and Ivan Bell, Charities Executive Chairperson, present this donation to Lisa Pasin, KBRH Health Foundation. The Taylor Legacy Fund, held at Vancouver Foundation has donated $2,500 to support Music Therapy at Poplar Ridge Pavilion and Columbia View Lodge. This funding ensures program continuation, socialization, and well-being of long term care residents. L-R: Karen Yamazaki, Music Therapist and Debbie Wood, 2nd Vice Chair, KBRH Health Foundation Board accept this donation.

About KBRH Health Foundation:

Since 1988, the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital and Health Foundation, formerly the Trail Regional Hospital Foundation, has raised over $22.2 million to advance healthcare in the Kootenay Boundary.

Foundation revenue is generated through gifts from donors. A volunteer Board of Directors governs the Foundation. Funding priorities include equipment, patient care and comfort and staff education.

Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital responds to the healthcare needs of 80,000 residents and offers specialist services, core medical services and advanced diagnostic services to the residents of its 29,000 sq. km area of accountability.

