Greater Trail hospice kicks off ‘100 People Who Care’ fundraiser

Submitted by Greater Trail Hospice Society

****************************************

The Greater Trail Hospice Society launched its “100 People who Care” fundraiser this week.

The initiative hopes to raise awareness and financial support within the community that directly benefits from its free services and compassionate volunteer base.

“This campaign always highlights what our community can achieve when we work together for the benefit of our friends and neighbours who find themselves at a difficult time in their lives,” said hospice chair Brenda Hooper. “People’s generosity makes an immense difference on so many levels and goes a long way to making sure those who need us actually know about us.”

The society relies heavily on fundraising to function and provided 1,699 hours of volunteer service last year alone.

“Everyone needs support and care when faced with loss, life-limiting illness, death and grief. Our well-trained volunteers provide support to families to help everyone involved make sense of what they’re facing as well as helping them to navigate the health care system.”

The society is calling on 100 local people and businesses to step forward, to be that ‘1 in 100’ and contribute $100 to the pooled potential sum of $10,000.

All monies raised will be used to stabilize the budget, maintain existing services, expand the grief and loss support service, hire a part-time program director, run more Advance Care Planning workshops, provide volunteer support and education, and local ‘Die-alogue’ engagement about life limiting illness and end of life care.

Every dollar donated remains in local communities.

“We know that our community cares and this initiative will give it the opportunity to show it,” added Hooper.

One-time or monthly donations to ‘100 People Who Care’ can be made online at: www.trailhospice.org.

The “donate” button at the top righthand side of the landing page will take visitors to the ‘Canada Helps’ donation page. In-memoriam dedications and private messages can be left for the hospice team.

Greater Trail Hospice Society are also looking for volunteers. Skills, abilities and passions help us make our goals a reality! We need bedside volunteers who support, comfort and care for those at end of life. Next training: Sept. 10-11 and 24-25

Grief Support volunteers help enhance our social media presence in the community. New members on our working board call: 250-364-6204 if interested.

BC HealthCity of TrailKootenay Boundary Regional DistrictRosslandvolunteers