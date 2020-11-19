Greater Trail quilters take their autumn sale online

The bad news is that COVID-19 has forced the Tuesday Morning Quilters to cancel their popular Coffee Party Quilt Show and Sale, an autumn “must-go” event held in the Trail United Church for close to 20 years.

The good new is the sale will still go on – but this season it will only be available via Facebook beginning Friday, Nov. 20.

A few tech-savvy volunteers have created a Facebook page called the Tuesday Morning Quilters Online Sales to display all their wares.

Pictures have been taken and each quilt has an inventory number along with measurements and price.

Tuesday Morning Quilters have all kinds of gift ideas for sale online beginning Friday. Photo: Sheri Regnier

There’s also plenty of table runners, pot holders, oven door tea towels, cozies, and much more.

New this year are Christmas gift bags, which are one-of-a-kind fabric gift bags with a draw-string top that can be re-used year after year in place of wrapping paper.

Once shoppers choose their fancy from the Facebook page, payment can be made via etransfer.

The quilters gather at the downtown Trail church every Tuesday, so they are hoping pick-ups can be arranged for that day. Pick up times, however, may have to be juggled in order to prevent too many people amassing at once.

For those who are not Facebook-friendly and would like more information on the sale and how to purchase items, call Carol at 250.364.2854 or Katy at 250.368.6332.

The talented group of stitchers volunteer their time throughout the year making beautiful one-of-a-kind blankets and accessories that they sell once a year- usually around the end of October or early November – to raise money for local charities.

All proceeds are invested back into local community causes.

The team of volunteers also give their time and skill to make products like touchy-feely quilts and shirt-savers that are donated to local health care facilities and to other local charity events.

