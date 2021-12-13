Green Party hosts sock drive for those in need

New socks can be dropped off at locations in Penticton, Oliver, Rossland and Trail

Donated socks will go to Keeping Off the Cold in Penticton. (Submitted)

The South Okanagan – West Kootenay EDA for the Green Party of Canada has partnered with local organizations to collect new socks to be distributed to people in need this December.

Four communities have come together to support this initiative.

Oliver donations can be dropped off at the Free Store.

Penticton donations will support Keep Off The Cold Penticton. Donations can be dropped off at Jak’s at Cherry Lane Mall and Localmotive in Apple Plaza.

Rossland and Trail donations will support La Niña Shelter. Donations can be dropped off at Better Life Fitness (Rossland) and Gerick Sports (Trail).

The deadline to drop off new socks is Dec. 31.

READ ALSO: List of best Christmas light displays in Penticton

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.