Growing the next generation of Greater Trail greenthumbs

With the new traffic pattern change at the Sunningdale “Y,” some of the larger perennials needed to be trimmed so the view of drivers was not obstructed.

Perhaps the youngest person ever to volunteer in town, at least when it comes to tending garden beds, Escher Soto-Brown helped trim the tall blooming stock and blue Russian sage that had become a visual barrier at the intersection of Hazelwood Drive and Hillside Drive.

At six-years old, Escher already has considerable hands-on experience with growing blooms around the city, having helped Trail Communities in Bloom plant the rainbow garden in Jubilee Park this year as well as the new lilacs that Trail Rotary donated in Rotary Park.

