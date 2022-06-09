‘Gute Reise’ to a Kootenay Columbia student

Bremen has been accepted at a high school in Louer, Northern Germany, to complete his Grade 12.

Bremen Sims, currently attending Grade 11 at J.L. Crowe Secondary School, has been chosen among several candidates to take part in a Rotary exchange for youth next year.

After successfully meeting the criteria of high standards expected by the Rossland Rotary Club for their young ambassadors chosen to represent Canada, Bremen was invited to take part in November of 2021.

As well as following the rigours of completing his classes for the year at school, he was also required to perform several tasks for the Rotary, such as attend regular Zoom sessions each month and weekly.

Bremen was also expected to attend a daunting and intensely informative orientation during a weekend at Camp Lutherhaven, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and volunteer for community service.

Bremen is a member of the community of Beaver Falls.

As he was growing up, his first introduction to education began at the Beaver Valley Nursery School.

He then attended Kindergarten and Grade 1 at Fruitvale Elementary School. Then during his second grade , he began attending St. Michael’s Catholic School where he thrived under the good care of the teaching staff at that school.

His years spent at St. Michael’s paid off and he excelled, achieving high marks within each additional grade.

In 2019, Bremen made a personal choice to study German.

Weekly, he took lessons from an actual German teacher and soon was reading books in that language. Nearly two years later, he learned of the Rotary youth exchange program and decide to apply in August of 2021, and was accepted in November.

It was only this spring that he learned that he would be going to Germany.

Bremen has become proficient in the German language, and can even sing the German national anthem. He has been accepted at a high school in Louer, Northern Germany, to complete his Grade 12.

Bremen has worked hard to achieve this goal and eagerly looks forward to leaving this summer.

His parents, Karina Sims and Ben Jordi, as well as his doting grandparents, Patrick and Vanita Sims, are excited and proud of his efforts to reach out and be the best he can be.

They know Bremen will maintain the high standards expected of him, and he will be a wonderful ambassador for Canada.

Through him, many people who know little about our country, will come to know much.

Bremen will be living with three different host families during his stay there.

Meanwhile, his grandparents Pat and Vanita Sims will be hosting Bernardo Alonso Lima, a 15-year old exchange student from Chile.

