Half of shoppers say they have no holiday spending budget

B.C. consumers surveyed estimate they will spend $921 this season

A new poll hosted reports that 85 per cent of British Columbians surveyed feel it’s important to have a holiday spending budget, yet only 16 per cent say they will set an exact budget.

The poll – hosted on the Angus Reid Forum for Coast Capital Savings – surveyed 805 B.C. adults from Nov. 1 to 5.

On average, those surveyed expect they will spend $921 this holiday season, through a combination of gifts, parties and outings, charitable donations, gifts for themselves and holiday decorations.

This compares to an average of $954 last year.

While 16 per cent of respondents say they will set an exact budget this holiday season, 35 per cent say they will set a loose budget and likely spend more than planned, while 49 per cent will not set a spending budget at all.

“The temptation to spend beyond our means during the holiday season is something we can all relate to,” said Rachel Coyle, vice president of retail operations for Coast Capital Savings.

More than three-quarters (77 per cent) of respondents say they expect to pay off their holiday bills within the first month.

Almost half of respondents (49 per cent) feel holiday spending will put a bit of pressure on their household finances, with nine per cent feeling a lot of pressure.

Participants also highlighted a number of ways in which they will try and keep spending down, including placing a dollar limit on gift giving, making personalized gifts or crafts, limiting the number of purchases for themselves, and spending quality time with friends and family instead of exchanging gifts.

RELATED: On average, each Canadian spent more than $2,500 online in 2018

Previous story
B.C.’s 500th lung transplant, from Okanagan, delivers thanks

Just Posted

Nelson council OKs golf course housing

But not without environmental disagreement at council table

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email it (large or actual) to editor@trailtimes.ca

World Jr. A Challenge: Team Canada West loads up on Trail Smoke Eaters

Four Trail Smoke Eaters named to the Team Canada West roster for World Jr. A Challenge

Weather warning for West Kootenay passes

Up to 20 cm expected to fall at higher elevations

Two accidents block Hwy 3 east of Christina Lake

Fire chief: pregnant female in vehicle that rolled off the road was headed to Trail to have her baby

VIDEO: A brief history of bumps in the Trudeau-Trump relationship

Remember Peter Navarro saying ‘there’s a special place in hell’ for a foreign leader who aims to cheat?

Half of shoppers say they have no holiday spending budget

B.C. consumers surveyed estimate they will spend $921 this season

Man killed in crash due to ‘absolutely treacherous’ conditions on Coquihalla

Winter means icy roads are dangerous and drivers should be careful, RCMP say

Bag of cocaine left in B.C. grocery store aisle

RCMP: ‘We sure would like to talk to’ person who left drugs behind

Former Burns Lake mayor gets two years for sexual assaults against minors

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

RCMP officer was justified using hose in rooftop standoff: B.C. watchdog

Police watchdog finds officers actions reasonable when man injured in 2018 incident

Cannabis ice cream? Province prepares for B.C. Bud edibles

Mike Farnworth’s special police unit takes down dispensaries

Union for parole officers at B.C. halfway house says public safety at risk

Increase in parole officers’ workload dealing with highest-risk offenders raises concern

B.C. bans logging in sensitive Silverdaisy area in Skagit River Valley

Minister says no more timber licences will be awarded for the area, also known as the ‘doughnut hole’

Most Read