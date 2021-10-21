Halloween fun goes at Trail market on Saturday

The final outdoor farmers market in downtown Trail runs from 10 a.m. to 2 .m. Oct. 23

This pumpkin was up for speculation a few weeks ago, as Trail’s IncrEDIBLE Farmers Market goers guessed its total weight in hopes of winning a gift certificate. Photo: Jim Bailey

This Saturday, Oct. 23 is the last day for the Trail farmers’ market so don’t miss the ‘Happy Early Halloween kidz fun’ event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Costumes are encouraged, and there’ll be plenty of kid-tastic activities as well as free hot dogs and pop for children courtesy Trail Kiwanis.

The winner of the Oct. 9 Pumpkin weight-guessing contest was Pat McLachlan who won the draw after the pumpkin weighed in at 135.3 pounds. There were two guesses of 135 pounds, which were put in a random draw for a $25 gift certificate that Pat won.

There will be a pair of pumpkins at this weekend’s Market, so don’t miss it.

About Trail’s incrEDIBLE volunteers:

