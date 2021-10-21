Halloween fun goes at Trail market on Saturday

This Saturday, Oct. 23 is the last day for the Trail farmers’ market so don’t miss the ‘Happy Early Halloween kidz fun’ event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Costumes are encouraged, and there’ll be plenty of kid-tastic activities as well as free hot dogs and pop for children courtesy Trail Kiwanis.
The winner of the Oct. 9 Pumpkin weight-guessing contest was Pat McLachlan who won the draw after the pumpkin weighed in at 135.3 pounds. There were two guesses of 135 pounds, which were put in a random draw for a $25 gift certificate that Pat won.
There will be a pair of pumpkins at this weekend’s Market, so don’t miss it.
About Trail’s incrEDIBLE volunteers:
Read more: Farmers market returns in a new downtown Trail locale
Read more: Growing the incrEDIBLE trail
Read more: COVID doesn’t stop incrEDIBLE volunteers from growing community bonds
newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter