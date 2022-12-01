Grace Marcolin was recently joined by family and guests to celebrate her 100th birthday. Photo: Submitted

Grace Marcolin was recently joined by family and guests to celebrate her 100th birthday. Photo: Submitted

Happy 100th Birthday to Grace Marcolin!

Longtime Trail mom, grandmother and great-grandmother turns 100 years

Fun was had by all in honour of Grace Marcolin as she recently celebrated her 100th birthday.

“Wow, I can’t believe I am saying ‘Mom’ and ‘100’ in the same sentence,” shares Grace’s son Ron Marcolin, who was in town for the big day.

Besides Ron, now living in Eastern Canada, guests included daughter Carol, sons Ken and Jim, plus family and friends who raised a glass of cheer and toasted Grace on her milestone.

Grace, and her identical twin Ethel, were born in Calgary, the youngest of five girls born to Ivy and Estey Folkins.

Grace met her husband Marc Marcolin when both were working for the war effort at Cominco in Calgary.

The couple married and moved to Warfield in 1946.

They stayed until 1958 and returned in the summer of 1974 after a whirlwind tour of various North American Cominco operations.

Grace and her late husband Marc lived in Tadanac for many years, raising four children. The family has grown to welcome 12 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

A longtime resident of Trail and a past Citizen of The Year, Grace has lived her life always contributing to Greater Trail. She was a very active volunteer whether it be at the hospital, her church or as a 2006 BC Winter Games Ambassador.

Grace is currently a resident of Rosewood Village.

Read more: Couple celebrates 70 years of marriage


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of Trail

Previous story
Celebrate the season with ‘Rossland’s Built Heritage’

Just Posted

Grace Marcolin was recently joined by family and guests to celebrate her 100th birthday. Photo: Submitted
Happy 100th Birthday to Grace Marcolin!

L-R: Ann Godderis, Jan Beck, Noma Kurulok, Olivia Folvik, and Patsy Harmston gathered at Trail FAIR on a snowy Monday, to tie-up last minute details for the White Ribbon Campaign. Missing from the photo are Nadia Usher and Katie Laramie. At the Friday night Smoke Eaters home game, white ribbons will be distributed as a way to encourage awareness about Dec. 6, Canada’s National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence against Women. Wearing a white ribbon is a personal pledge to never commit, condone or remain silent about violence against women and girls. Through the White Ribbon Campaign, it is a way of saying, “Our future has no violence against women.” Photo: Sheri Regnier
Lower Columbia advocates encourage white ribbons, pause to remember

The Ymir Community Hall will receive upgrades so it can aid the public in emergencies. Photo: Columbia Basin Trust
Emergency readiness funding announced for West Kootenay communities

This newest publication joins the commission’s growing book collection, featuring historic details about the city’s heritage commercial buildings, neighbourhoods and sites.
Celebrate the season with ‘Rossland’s Built Heritage’