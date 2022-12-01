Happy 100th Birthday to Grace Marcolin!

Grace Marcolin was recently joined by family and guests to celebrate her 100th birthday. Photo: Submitted

Fun was had by all in honour of Grace Marcolin as she recently celebrated her 100th birthday.

“Wow, I can’t believe I am saying ‘Mom’ and ‘100’ in the same sentence,” shares Grace’s son Ron Marcolin, who was in town for the big day.

Besides Ron, now living in Eastern Canada, guests included daughter Carol, sons Ken and Jim, plus family and friends who raised a glass of cheer and toasted Grace on her milestone.

Grace, and her identical twin Ethel, were born in Calgary, the youngest of five girls born to Ivy and Estey Folkins.

Grace met her husband Marc Marcolin when both were working for the war effort at Cominco in Calgary.

The couple married and moved to Warfield in 1946.

They stayed until 1958 and returned in the summer of 1974 after a whirlwind tour of various North American Cominco operations.

Grace and her late husband Marc lived in Tadanac for many years, raising four children. The family has grown to welcome 12 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

A longtime resident of Trail and a past Citizen of The Year, Grace has lived her life always contributing to Greater Trail. She was a very active volunteer whether it be at the hospital, her church or as a 2006 BC Winter Games Ambassador.

Grace is currently a resident of Rosewood Village.

