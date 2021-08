Happy 100th Birthday to Helen Womacks of Fruitvale. Photo: Submitted

Helen Grace Womacks, born on Aug. 12,1921, celebrated her 100th birthday on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.

Helen still lives in her own home in the Beaver Valley.

To help celebrate her special day in the Fruitvale Memorial Hall on Saturday were her four sons, 13 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren, and friends.

“A very happy birthday from your family and friends,” son Larry Womacks shares.



