Happy birthday to Rose Anderson of Trail!

Rose Anderson turned 100 years young on Saturday, Aug. 13.

She was surrounded by her family and friends at Gyro Park, where they celebrated with a small gathering.

Rose, a long time resident of Trail, was an X-ray tech at the Trail hospital for many years. She and husband Vince, who has already passed, loved the outdoors.

Until recent years, Rose had spent every birthday hiking to the Kokanee glacier. As she became more frail, she hired a guide to assist her.

At 100 years, Rose is not slowing down. She can still be seen on her daily walks to Gyro Park with her bright red “Lamborghini” walker, as friends jokingly refer to it.

Rose has a zest for life, enjoying local arts and culture events and of course the outdoors, whenever possible.

