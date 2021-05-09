“Mothers are God’s gift to us.” Photo: Amy Shamblen/Unsplash

“Mothers are God’s gift to us.” Photo: Amy Shamblen/Unsplash

Happy Mother’s Day

Message from Shirley Racette of the Fruitvale Christian Fellowship

By Shirley Racette

My pastor asked if I would write something for the church page.

My reaction first off was to decline, feeling I didn’t have time …

I should tell you that I am a Christian, but I cannot describe myself as having a family background as such.

I am very thankful and proud of my parents who raised me and three other siblings.

My mother was a gifted music teacher who encouraged us to love music as well.

She would play the church organ when they needed someone although she was not a regular church goer, she would tell me that she felt God was a part of her music, and now I understand what she meant.

She had a hard life.

We were originally a family of five – two sets of twins and a brother. We came from a farm where my parents struggled to make a living and ended up losing their farm, so we moved to B.C.

I firmly believe that my mother knew God in her own personal way.

I doubt she could have endured the hardship that followed the deaths of her children. She was still able to say that God was good to her. As a mother myself, I can understand now what she meant when she said that.

God has indeed blessed me in many ways and especially as a mother.

I believe that motherhood is a gift from God, and one does not have to biologically bear children in order to be called a mother; mothers are all around us – just look about you and see.

In lines reminiscent of the Bible’s famous love chapter, 1 Corinthians 13, Julie Le Gendre (motivateus.com) writes: “ What makes us human is our capacity to love. Love is that quality that erases prejudice and moves us to forgive, gives us peace of mind in a turbulent world, and keeps us sane.

“Love sees broken souls and heals them.

“Love hears plaintive cries and answers.

“Love discerns a need and fulfills it.

“Love does not see color, race or features; love sees people.”

Yes, we are imperfect. Our love is imperfect but the power of love overshadows its imperfections. The power of love know no boundaries, no walls. It holds no record of misgivings but believes in second chances.

Love does not ask for anything in return.

It is at times a self-sacrificing gift but it is given freely.

For when we give love and see the difference that one act of love can make, the feeling is priceless, indescribable.”

Mothers love.

Mothers are God’s gift to us.

As for me, whenever I lose my connection with God, I turn to what I learned from my mother: I listen to music.

Music is my soul food!

On this special day when we honor mothers, take to reflect on what mothers mean to you.

Please remember those in other parts of God’s world who too are moms, and give thanks for them as well.

And may this truth be always in our hearts: that God who breathed this world into being is the God who entrusts His children to the care of ordinary people we call moms – a mystery so deep it is impossible to grasp, and so beautiful it is impossible to ignore.

by Shirley Racette

Fruitvale Christian Fellowship

City of TrailMother's Day

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Popular historical Facebook page Lost Kootenays set to release book

Just Posted

“Mothers are God’s gift to us.” Photo: Amy Shamblen/Unsplash
Happy Mother’s Day

Message from Shirley Racette of the Fruitvale Christian Fellowship

Caden Tart and Luke Geisbrecht host Scratch the Scripture. Photo: Submitted
Two West Kootenay teens launch faith podcast

Scratch the Scripture aims to answer teen’s questions about God

The body of Brenda Ware, 35, was found along Highway 93 in Kootenay National Park on Thursday, May 6, 2021. (RCMP handout)
RCMP ask for tips after woman’s body found in Kootenay National Park

Brenda Ware was found along Highway 93 in the park, 54 kilometres north of the town of Radium

Interfor’s Castlegar mill is getting $35 million in upgrades. Photo by: John Boivin
Interfor to invest $35 million at Castlegar mill

Project will enhance productivity and competitiveness

A medical worker prepares vials of the COVID-19 vaccines, Chinese Sinopharm, left, Sputnik V, center, and Pfizer at a vaccine centre, in the Usce shopping mall in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Serbian authorities are looking for incentives for people to boost vaccination that has slowed down in recent weeks amid widespread anti-vaccination and conspiracy theories in the Balkan nation. The government has also promised a payment of around 25 euros to everyone who gets vaccinated by the end of May. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
38 new COVID-19 cases, more than 335k vaccines administered in Interior Health

Interior Health also to start targeted vaccinations in high transmission neighbourhoods

(The Canadian Press)
Trudeau won’t say whether Canada supports patent waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

‘Canada is at the table to help find a solution’

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Woman shot by RCMP officers responding to call near Ucluelet; police watchdog investigating

Police called out for disturbance, medical assistance

People pass the red hearts on the COVID-19 Memorial Wall mourning those who have died, opposite the Houses of Parliament on the Embankment in London, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. On May 3, the British government announced that only one person had died of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Kirsty Wigglesworth
For a view of a COVID-19 future, Canadians should look across the pond

Britain, like Canada, is one of the only countries in the world to delay second doses for several months

Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) celebrates his 100th point this season with Leon Draisaitl (29) against the Vancouver Canucks during second period NHL action in Edmonton on Saturday, May 8, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Edmonton superstar McDavid hits 100-point mark as Oilers edge Canucks 4-3

NHL scoring leader needs just 53 games to reach century mark

Nuns of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity, carry some of her relics during a vigil of prayer in preparation for the canonization of Mother Teresa in the St. John in Latheran Basilica at the Vatican, Friday, Sept. 2, 2016. In which city did she do much of her charitable work? (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
QUIZ: How much do you know about these motherhood issues?

In honour of Mother’s Day, take this 10-question quiz

A temporary facade was built in Fort Langley for the Sonic 2 movie that shot in April. Star Jim Carrey reportedly wrapped up the production by giving away a new SUV to a member of the production crew (Langley Advance Times file)
‘Sonic 2’ star Jim Carrey surprises B.C. film crew member with vehicle giveaway

A big gesture at the close of filming

A map showing where the most number of cases were recorded from April 23 to 29. This map, revealing a breakdown of infections by neighborhood, was pulled from a data package leaked to the Vancouver Sun last week (and independently verified).
36 Abbotsford schools flagged for COVID-19 exposures in the last 2 weeks, shattering record

Clearbrook Elementary recorded an ‘exposure’ on all 11 school days

Canada’s chief public health officer is reminding Canadians even those who are fully vaccinated are not immune from transmitting the COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s top doctor warns full vaccination does not equal full protection from COVID-19

Post-inoculation, Theresa Tam says the risk of asymptomatic infection and transmission is far lower but not obsolete

The dash cam footage, taken May 7 at 8:18 a.m. belonged to the driver of a southbound vehicle that recently travelled out of the tunnel. (Reddit/Screen grab)
VIDEO: Dash cam captures dramatic rollover crash on Highway 99

Only one person sustained injuries from the collision, says B.C. Ambulance Services

Most Read