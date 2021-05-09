Happy Mother’s Day

By Shirley Racette

My pastor asked if I would write something for the church page.

My reaction first off was to decline, feeling I didn’t have time …

I should tell you that I am a Christian, but I cannot describe myself as having a family background as such.

I am very thankful and proud of my parents who raised me and three other siblings.

My mother was a gifted music teacher who encouraged us to love music as well.

She would play the church organ when they needed someone although she was not a regular church goer, she would tell me that she felt God was a part of her music, and now I understand what she meant.

She had a hard life.

We were originally a family of five – two sets of twins and a brother. We came from a farm where my parents struggled to make a living and ended up losing their farm, so we moved to B.C.

I firmly believe that my mother knew God in her own personal way.

I doubt she could have endured the hardship that followed the deaths of her children. She was still able to say that God was good to her. As a mother myself, I can understand now what she meant when she said that.

God has indeed blessed me in many ways and especially as a mother.

I believe that motherhood is a gift from God, and one does not have to biologically bear children in order to be called a mother; mothers are all around us – just look about you and see.

In lines reminiscent of the Bible’s famous love chapter, 1 Corinthians 13, Julie Le Gendre (motivateus.com) writes: “ What makes us human is our capacity to love. Love is that quality that erases prejudice and moves us to forgive, gives us peace of mind in a turbulent world, and keeps us sane.

“Love sees broken souls and heals them.

“Love hears plaintive cries and answers.

“Love discerns a need and fulfills it.

“Love does not see color, race or features; love sees people.”

Yes, we are imperfect. Our love is imperfect but the power of love overshadows its imperfections. The power of love know no boundaries, no walls. It holds no record of misgivings but believes in second chances.

Love does not ask for anything in return.

It is at times a self-sacrificing gift but it is given freely.

For when we give love and see the difference that one act of love can make, the feeling is priceless, indescribable.”

Mothers love.

Mothers are God’s gift to us.

As for me, whenever I lose my connection with God, I turn to what I learned from my mother: I listen to music.

Music is my soul food!

On this special day when we honor mothers, take to reflect on what mothers mean to you.

Please remember those in other parts of God’s world who too are moms, and give thanks for them as well.

And may this truth be always in our hearts: that God who breathed this world into being is the God who entrusts His children to the care of ordinary people we call moms – a mystery so deep it is impossible to grasp, and so beautiful it is impossible to ignore.

