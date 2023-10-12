Come one, come all to St. Andrew’s Church on Sunday and shop the Harvest Flea Market.

Come one, come all to St. Andrew’s Church on Sunday and shop the Harvest Flea Market.

Harvest Flea Market goes Sunday in downtown Trail

There will be something for everyone at the Harvest Flea Market hosted by St. Andrew’s Church

St. Andrews Anglican Church in downtown Trail is inviting the community to join the congregation for their Harvest Flea Market on Sunday, Oct. 15.

Depending on weather, the market will be held inside and out, with a variety of items for sale.

The Harvest Flea Market will have something for everyone, including costumes, Christmas decor, clothing, fresh homemade baking, and much more.

Proceeds will go to help the community and its most vulnerable.

The Harvest Flea Market goes at the church from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., located at 1347 Pine Ave.

City of Trailfundraiser

Previous story
West Kootenay riding club: ‘Help us keep kids warm this winter’

Just Posted

X
Twice in 48 hours: Trail RCMP deliver life-saving medical assistance

Kootenay Boundary firefighters put out a dumpster fire in the alley of Cedar Ave. in downtown Trail. Photo: contributed
Kootenay Boundary Fire and Rescue crew douses dumpster fire in downtown Trail

Concert goers will be seated on stage when Trio Fibonacci performs in the Bailey Thursday, Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m. Photo: trail-arts.com
Up-close show with Trio Fibonacci goes tonight in Trail

Come one, come all to St. Andrew’s Church on Sunday and shop the Harvest Flea Market.
Harvest Flea Market goes Sunday in downtown Trail