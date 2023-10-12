Harvest Flea Market goes Sunday in downtown Trail

There will be something for everyone at the Harvest Flea Market hosted by St. Andrew’s Church

Come one, come all to St. Andrew’s Church on Sunday and shop the Harvest Flea Market.

St. Andrews Anglican Church in downtown Trail is inviting the community to join the congregation for their Harvest Flea Market on Sunday, Oct. 15.

Depending on weather, the market will be held inside and out, with a variety of items for sale.

The Harvest Flea Market will have something for everyone, including costumes, Christmas decor, clothing, fresh homemade baking, and much more.

Proceeds will go to help the community and its most vulnerable.

The Harvest Flea Market goes at the church from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., located at 1347 Pine Ave.

