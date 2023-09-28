Help fill the ‘Umbrella Fund,’ every little drop helps

L-R: LeRoi Foundation board directors Scott Daniels, Marylynn Rakuson, and Debbie Wallace promoting their umbrella cookies at the Trail market. Photo: Submitted

With so many requests for aid and not quite enough green to cover them, the Le Roi Community Foundation has announced its new campaign called the Le Roi Umbrella Fund.

“Granting requests consistently exceed our available funds and this drove us to start this campaign,” begins Debbie Wallace, Le Roi Foundation board director. “Our goal is to better meet the requests of the community, from Rossland to Fruitvale, and Areas A and B.”

The foundation aims to raise $20,000 by April 2024.

“This new fund will allow all community members to take part in supporting the grants and scholarships given to non-profits in your community,” Wallace explains. “We invite the community to make donations of any amount.”

And the name?

“It was a whimsical choice when the foundation chose it, but it stuck because of the way an umbrella protects and covers you,” Wallace adds. “And this new Umbrella Fund invites all the community to participate.”

Through the foundation’s granting process, this year they gave $40,875 to registered charitable organizations and five scholarships to Grade 12 students.

There were, however, 21 grant applicants and the foundation was only able to support 16.

“Help us fill up our umbrella,” Wallace adds.

“Every little drop helps!”

A charitable tax receipt will be given for donations over $20.

The community can donate through the Le Roi Community Foundation website at Canada Helps, or by cheque to: The LeRoi Community Foundation, PO Box 3 Trail B.C., V1R 4L3.

For more information phone 250.368.7623 or email: ContactUs@leroifoundation.com.

History

The Le Roi foundation began in September of 2005 with a goal to support charitable endeavours in the Greater Trail area through donated funds, to be held in perpetuity. The communities of Trail, Warfield, Rossland, Montrose, Fruitvale and Areas A and B all benefit.

Donations to the LeRoi Community Foundation are held in a permanent fund. Income generated from the investment of the permanent fund is distributed as grants to registered Canadian charitable organizations whose projects meet the foundation’s charitable goals. Giving in perpetuity, the foundation assures that donated funds will be around for generations.

Read more at: leroifoundation.com.

