The new pain clinic is expected to be up and running in six weeks

Hil-Tech Contracting has donated $5,100 to launch the Chronic Pain Service Project at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH).

Hil-Tech President Brandon Bryden (left) presented the donation to Lisa Pasin, director of development for the KRBH Health Foundation.

The foundation’s target of $160,000 will purchase specialized equipment for the Chronic Pain clinic.



