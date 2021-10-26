Hil-Tech donates to Trail hospital campaign

The KBRH Health Foundation’s Ambulatory Care Campaign is now underway

Brandon Bryden, Hil-Tech President, presented this donation to Lisa Pasin, Executive Director for the KBRH Health Foundation. Photo: Submitted

Hil-Tech Contracting has made a generous donation to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) Health Foundation to support local healthcare improvements.

This donation of $3,100 will support the Ambulatory Care Campaign.

