Brandon Bryden, Hil-Tech President, presented this donation to Lisa Pasin, Executive Director for the KBRH Health Foundation. Photo: Submitted
Hil-Tech donates to Trail hospital campaign
The KBRH Health Foundation’s Ambulatory Care Campaign is now underway
Hil-Tech Contracting has made a generous donation to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) Health Foundation to support local healthcare improvements.
This donation of $3,100 will support the Ambulatory Care Campaign.
