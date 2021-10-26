Brandon Bryden, Hil-Tech President, presented this donation to Lisa Pasin, Executive Director for the KBRH Health Foundation. Photo: Submitted

Brandon Bryden, Hil-Tech President, presented this donation to Lisa Pasin, Executive Director for the KBRH Health Foundation. Photo: Submitted

Hil-Tech donates to Trail hospital campaign

The KBRH Health Foundation’s Ambulatory Care Campaign is now underway

Hil-Tech Contracting has made a generous donation to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) Health Foundation to support local healthcare improvements.

This donation of $3,100 will support the Ambulatory Care Campaign.

Read more: KBRH donation especially meaningful to Trail couple

Read more: Hospital campaign starts with a challenge to Kootenay Boundary businesses


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC HealthKootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

Previous story
Kiwanis Club of Trail donates to local causes

Just Posted

Firefighters from five Greater Trail halls attended a fire at Retriev Technologies, located in Columbia Gardens Industrial Park, Monday night. Photo: Trail Times
Crews called to fire at recycling plant in outskirts of Trail

Brandon Bryden, Hil-Tech President, presented this donation to Lisa Pasin, Executive Director for the KBRH Health Foundation. Photo: Submitted
Hil-Tech donates to Trail hospital campaign

Photo: Trail Firefighters/Twitter
Technical training for Kootenay Boundary firefighters

Photo: David Dudeck
What you see …