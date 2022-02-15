Humble Kootenay beginnings …

In this fascinating photo from one century ago is Charles Meaker, posing in front of his dugout home made of wood and sod at Forest Glen, circa March 1922.

He was a veteran of the Second Boer War and of World War I.

Meaker relocated to B.C. from his home in Saskatchewan following the Great War.

At the time of his death in February 1925 he was listed as a shoemaker living in Fort Langley.

His wood and sod home is likely one of the few such dwellings constructed in the Arrow Lakes during the 20th century.

Unfortunately, Meaker’s dugout burned down on April 14, 1924.

Located in the Columbia River Narrows on the south slope of Saddle Mountain above Nakusp and Arrow Lakes, Forest Glen was later named later Glendevon.

