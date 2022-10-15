Photo: Ron Wilson

Hunter’s Moon glows in the Columbia Basin valley

Ron Wilson shares a photo of the Hunter’s Moon he captured last weekend.

Why is it called Hunter’s Moon?

North American lore tells us that the full moon of October signals the time to go hunting in preparation for the cold days ahead.

Animals are beginning to fatten up ahead of winter, and since the farmers had cleaned out their fields under the Harvest Moon, hunters could easily see deer and other animals that had come out to root through the remaining scraps, as well as foxes and wolves that come out to prey on them.

