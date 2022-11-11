Lt. Col. John McCrae served in the First World War as a physician in the Canadian Expeditionary Force. He composed “In Flanders Fields” in April 1915, during the Second Battle of Ypres. Photo: Veterans Affairs Canada

In Flanders Field

As published in Punch Magazine, Dec. 8, 1915

In Flanders fields the poppies blow

Between the crosses, row on row,

That mark our place; and in the sky

The larks, still bravely singing, fly

Scarce heard amid the guns below.

We are the Dead. Short days ago

We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,

Loved and were loved, and now we lie

In Flanders fields.

Take up our quarrel with the foe:

To you from failing hands we throw

The torch; be yours to hold it high.

If ye break faith with us who die

We shall not sleep, though poppies grow

In Flanders fields.

by Lt.-Col. John McCrae

— May 3, 1915

(As published in Punch Magazine, Dec. 8, 1915)

Remembrance Day

