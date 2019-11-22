It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in lobby of Trail hospital

Over the years, Marisa Jimenez has raised $61,710 through her Poplar Ridge Christmas raffle

For a 19th year, volunteer-extraordinaire Marisa Jimenez is hosting her annual Christmas Raffle in the lobby of Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital. All proceeds benefit the residents of Poplar Ridge Pavilion.

This year Marisa has 200+ prizes for the huge fundraising raffle, which will take place in Poplar Ridge on Dec. 19. Tickets are available in the hospital lobby on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. until the day of the draw.

