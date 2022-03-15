Jersey girls, from Warfield?

This photo is from th Hughes and Carpenter exhibit on the Trail Historical Society website

Did you know cows were once owned and tended to by the interior Consolidated Mining and Smelting Co.? (now Teck Trail) This Hughes Brothers photo circa 1926 shows a barn full of bovines — located in Warfield back then — at milking time. Photo: Trail Historical Society

The Trail Historical Society is dedicated to the preservation of our history.

History of the Society

The Trail Historical Society was organized in 1953 when a small group of local history buffs met at Elsie Turnbull’s home to discuss ways and means to protect and preserve our community’s history. There was a consensus that there was interest in the City’s history and a society was formed as a branch of the BC Historical Association (now the BC Historical Federation). In 1978, their name was changed to the Trail Historical Society.

Initially, the group collected historical photos and artifacts and made plans to establish a museum. Unfortunately, the museum did not become a reality until 1977. However, the nucleus of our current organization was formed and the Society has made great strides over the past 20 years to realize our founder’s vision.

In 2017, the City of Trail assumed responsibility for the management and staff of the new Trail Museum & Archives. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed with the City of Trail which formalized our new and exciting relationship with the City of Trail. The Trail Historical Society remains the owner and steward of all collections and staff collaborates on all issues related to the collections, exhibits and programming in the new facility.

Location

The Trail Historical Society operates from the Trail Museum and Archives at the Riverfront Centre. The board meets on the third Wednesday of every month and always welcomes guests and new members.

To contact the Trail Historical Society e-mail: TrailHistoricalSociety2018@gmail.com.

