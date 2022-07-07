Jubilee Place marks 40-year milestone in downtown Trail

The community gathered with tenants of Jubilee Place last week to recognize a milestone, the 40th anniversary of this key housing complex for seniors.
The facility was an altruistic project the Rotary Club of Trail built into a mortar-and-bricks reality in the early 1980s.
Owned, operated and managed by a nonprofit called the Trail Elderly Citizens Housing Society and its volunteer board of directors, Jubilee Place houses 35-units, accommodating lower income or market-rent tenants who are capable of independent living.
The society maintains an operating agreement with BC Housing. Housing priorities are for seniors (65+), and if there are unfilled vacancies, applicants aged 55-years and above may apply. The society manages a wait-list.
The three-story building is located on the south end of Bay Avenue in downtown Trail.
“Jubilee Place has been providing housing for 35 seniors, primarily low-income, since 1982,” said Scott Daniels, the society’s current president.
“With a downtown location immediately adjacent to the Royal Theatre, and with some apartments having views of the Columbia River, it’s a perfect and beautiful location for seniors.”
Persons interested in seeking tenancy at Jubilee Place are encouraged to visit the building weekdays, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., or visit the society’s website: www.jubileeplace.org.
Jubilee Place history
Jubilee Place was a project initiated by the Rotary Club of Trail on Sept. 13, 1979. A five-member board of directors registered a society named the Trail Elderly Citizens Housing Society: Carl Purdy, Robert Peebles, William (Mac) Phillips, Marcus Martin and Derek Evans-Davies.
The society entered into an agreement with the Province of British Columbia (BC Housing Interior) for the construction of a 35-unit housing facility in August 1982.
The doors to Jubilee Place officially opened a few months later on Oct. 20, 1982.
The purpose of the nonprofit society was to construct, operate, maintain, lease and manage one or more low-rental housing projects for elderly citizens.
With a board of directors having a membership of five, the majority of directors were to be from the Rotary Club of Trail.
