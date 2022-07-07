Jubilee Place marks 40-year milestone in downtown Trail

In addition to celebrating 40 years of housing seniors in downtown Trail with a barbeque and good conversation, Jubilee Place also held a fire drill on June 28. The weather was warm and a good time was had by all. L-R: Firefighters who attended to observe the fire drill exercise included Mike Lenarduzzi, Rick Morris, Tim Pretty (tenant) and Mike Parsons. Photo: Scott Daniels The weather was perfect for a fire drill followed by an afternoon of celebration at Jubilee Place, June 28. Photos: Scott Daniels The weather was perfect for a fire drill followed by an afternoon of celebration at Jubilee Place, June 28. Photos: Scott Daniels The weather was perfect for a fire drill followed by an afternoon of celebration at Jubilee Place, June 28. Photos: Scott Daniels

The community gathered with tenants of Jubilee Place last week to recognize a milestone, the 40th anniversary of this key housing complex for seniors.

The facility was an altruistic project the Rotary Club of Trail built into a mortar-and-bricks reality in the early 1980s.

Owned, operated and managed by a nonprofit called the Trail Elderly Citizens Housing Society and its volunteer board of directors, Jubilee Place houses 35-units, accommodating lower income or market-rent tenants who are capable of independent living.

The society maintains an operating agreement with BC Housing. Housing priorities are for seniors (65+), and if there are unfilled vacancies, applicants aged 55-years and above may apply. The society manages a wait-list.

The three-story building is located on the south end of Bay Avenue in downtown Trail.

“Jubilee Place has been providing housing for 35 seniors, primarily low-income, since 1982,” said Scott Daniels, the society’s current president.

“With a downtown location immediately adjacent to the Royal Theatre, and with some apartments having views of the Columbia River, it’s a perfect and beautiful location for seniors.”

Persons interested in seeking tenancy at Jubilee Place are encouraged to visit the building weekdays, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., or visit the society’s website: www.jubileeplace.org.

Jubilee Place history

Jubilee Place was a project initiated by the Rotary Club of Trail on Sept. 13, 1979. A five-member board of directors registered a society named the Trail Elderly Citizens Housing Society: Carl Purdy, Robert Peebles, William (Mac) Phillips, Marcus Martin and Derek Evans-Davies.

The society entered into an agreement with the Province of British Columbia (BC Housing Interior) for the construction of a 35-unit housing facility in August 1982.

The doors to Jubilee Place officially opened a few months later on Oct. 20, 1982.

The purpose of the nonprofit society was to construct, operate, maintain, lease and manage one or more low-rental housing projects for elderly citizens.

With a board of directors having a membership of five, the majority of directors were to be from the Rotary Club of Trail.

