Deer found entangled in lights in Kimberly, B.C. - Image- BC Conservation.

Kimberly Conservation Officers free deer tangled in festive lights

Conservation Officers found the mule deer buck entangled in Christmas lights

The recent heavy snowfall and chilly temperatures across the province may have stopped several residents from tidying up their Christmas lights, despite the fact the holiday was over one month ago.

Unfortunately for a Kootenay deer, a string of festive lights turned into a bit of an intertwined debacle.

Recently, BC Conservation Officers in Kimberly found a deer with a string of lights entangled in its antlers.

The deer was safely tranquillized and then freed from its hang-up.

Now, Conservation is sending a message to residents to be careful where they hang their lights, hammocks and other netting to avoid such situations.

If you see an entangled deer please call the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277 .

Most Read