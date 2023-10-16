Kiwanis Club of Trail donates to local school programs

Kiwanis Club of Trail has donated $500 to StrongStart at Rossland Summit School (picture) and Fruitvale Elementary School. . L-R: Wayne Hodgson, Kiwanis; Yogi Vlanich, Kiwanis; Jodi Campbell, StrongStart; Jackie McLean, Kiwanis; Jamie Santano, StrongStart Coordinator; Mike Flux, Kiwanis; Chris Vlanich, Kiwanis. StrongStart is a free, school-based early learning program for children up to five years of age, and their parent/caregiver. Photo: SubmittedKiwanis Club of Trail has donated $500 to StrongStart at Rossland Summit School (picture) and Fruitvale Elementary School. . L-R: Wayne Hodgson, Kiwanis; Yogi Vlanich, Kiwanis; Jodi Campbell, StrongStart; Jackie McLean, Kiwanis; Jamie Santano, StrongStart Coordinator; Mike Flux, Kiwanis; Chris Vlanich, Kiwanis. StrongStart is a free, school-based early learning program for children up to five years of age, and their parent/caregiver. Photo: Submitted
Trail Kiwanis donated $500 to Skool-Aid last week. L-R: Wayne Hodgson; Marianne Hubbard, Holy Trinity Parish; and Chris Vlanich. Photo: SubmittedTrail Kiwanis donated $500 to Skool-Aid last week. L-R: Wayne Hodgson; Marianne Hubbard, Holy Trinity Parish; and Chris Vlanich. Photo: Submitted

Kiwanis Club of Trail is recognizing its 78th anniversary with $500 donations to local school programs, including StrongStart at Rossland Summit School and Fruitvale Elementary School.

The club also continues their support of local breakfast programs with $500 donations to four elementary schools; Glenmerry, Webster, Fruitvale and Rossland. As well, last week the club made their annual donation to the Skool Aid Program, which provides school supplies for local children in-need.

Donations were made possible by Kiwanis members hosting barbeques at local events; West Kootenay Archery Shootout at Casino, Mother’s Day at Gyro Park and KYSS U10 (soccer) at Pople Park.

“We are a small group with a passion for supporting the local community,” says Chris Vlanich, president, Kiwanis Club of Trail. “The people of Trail have a big heart and a love for BBQ.”

Kiwanis’ biggest annual fundraiser — Christmas tree sales — returns to Butler Park this year.

“Thanks to the City of Trail, Kiwanis has the opportunity to set up the popular fundraiser at the park now that work has finished on the light standards,” Vlanich adds. “Also returning by demand are cultured trees.”

