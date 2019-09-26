Submitted photo

Kiwanis donates to Greater Trail KidSport

The local chapter has been helping children in the region since 2011

The Kiwanis Club of Trail made a $500 donation to the Greater Trail KidSport program this week.

The Greater Trail chapter was launched in 2011, and since its inception has funded 442 kids donating in excess of $83,000 to provide a season of sport to children living in Trail, Warfield, Rossland, Montrose, Fruitvale and regional Areas A and B.

Previous story: Greater Trail celebrates KidSport Week

~ About KidSport BC

The KidSport concept was launched in 1993 by board and staff at Sport BC as a way to help address the challenges faced by many families when registering their children in organized sport.

From a modest start in that first year, issuing $35,000 in grants, KidSport has grown exponentially across the country and has become a truly national entity with 11 provincial/territorial chapters and over 180 community based chapters.

From humble beginnings in British Columbia, KidSport issued $1.95 million in grants to 7300 kids in 2017 and has seen significant annual growth, particularly in the years subsequent to the 2010 Winter and Paralympic Games in Vancouver.

The KidSport mission has always remained the same – to remove the financial barriers that prevent some children from playing organized sport.

The organization believes that every child should have the opportunity to experience the joys of a season of sport.

Abundant research exists that proves sport participation enhances academic performance, improves health and develops valuable life skills in the areas of teamwork, socialization, goal setting and time management.

KidSport believes that it truly takes a village to raise a child and our 42 community chapters are driven by incredibly passionate volunteers who, together with sport clubs in their communities, have a shared ownership in ensuring that no child is left on the sidelines.


Most Read