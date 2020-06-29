Knights of Columbus (BC) Charity Foundation donated $1,134 to the KBRH Health Foundation’s Emergency Department Campaign. Proceeds were raised through their Annual Charity Appeal Raffle. Tom Hart, Grand Knight of Trail Council presented this donation to Lisa Pasin, Director of Development, KBRH Health Foundation. (Submitted photo)

Knights of Columbus donate to health foundation

Proceeds were raised through Knights of Columbus’ annual Charity Appeal Raffle.

