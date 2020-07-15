June winner Dave Johnston and Randy Zelonka from Gill ‘N Gifts. (Submitted photo)

Kootenay angler’s program off to a great start

“I’d like to see the fishery come back to its glory,” says firsttime winner Dave Johnston.

The first lucky winner of the new Kootenay Lake Angler Incentive Program is local Dave Johnston from Grey Creek. Johnston picked up the June prize of gift certificates to local businesses worth $1,000 from the Gill ‘N Gifts depot.

In the first month of the program, there were 2082 rainbow and bull trout heads submitted.

Johnston said, “the word is out in the community; people are talking about it as it’s a spectacular prize!”

Johnston had an active day on the lake before submitting his heads through the Crawford Bay depot. A long-time resident, he remembers fishing for plentiful kokanee on Kootenay Lake in the 1980s.

“I’d like to see the fishery come back to its glory,” he said.

With the COVID-19 restrictions, Johnston has seen more people fishing from shore and their favourite spots along the lake.

“Getting out in nature is a beautiful experience, and fishing keeps you amused, whether you are isolated or socializing.”

While he usually smokes his trout with their heads on, Johnston was happy to sacrifice the heads for kokanee recovery, even before becoming the June winner.

The BCWF and its local member club, the West Arm Outdoors Club, are managing this angler incentive program for an entire year with monthly draws worth $1,000 and a grand prize of a boat and motor valued at over $50,000.

The Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation (HCTF) awarded the local club a grant of $50,000 to encourage anglers to fish again on the lake.

The goal is to help with the recovery of the main lake kokanee population that has been severely depressed for nearly a decade due to an overpopulation of rainbow and bull trout.

The Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC (FFSBC) joined the program by providing funds for the monthly draw and the grand prize.

The Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development and Jones Boys Boats at Woodbury Creek on the lake are also partners.

Four local businesses around the lake have established depots for receiving the heads.

Distribution of June entries: Gill & Gift, 709; Woodbury Resort, 438; Wynndel Foods, 648; Crawford Bay Market, 287.

President of the local West Arm Outdoors Club Gordon Grunerud is very happy with the results of the first month.

“We didn’t know how interested anglers would be with this project, but after the first month, I am now certain that anglers want to help return Kootenay Lake back to the days of 15-20 lb rainbows.

To get these sizes of fish, we need to increase kokanee numbers greatly. By decreasing the trout and char numbers for a couple of years, the kokanee should start to increase in numbers. Our local clubs, especially the Creston Rod and Gun Club, have really pitched in to ensure the project is a success.

The BCWF encourages its members and the general public to get out onto the lake, enjoy the spectacular scenery Kootenay Lake offers and enjoy outings with family and friends while practicing safe distancing.

For more information about the Kootenay Lake Angler Incentive Program, visit the BCWF website – bcwf.bc.ca – and click on the “Initiatives” banner.

Hunting and Fishingkootenay

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
City of Rossland cancels first open-air bazaar event

Just Posted

Kootenay angler’s program off to a great start

“I’d like to see the fishery come back to its glory,” says firsttime winner Dave Johnston.

Indecent exposure at Trail’s Gyro Park

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon just before 5 p.m.

Shots fired at a West Trail home

Police report that the victim, a 37-year old Trail man, was not injured

City of Rossland cancels first open-air bazaar event

The city said the event was cancelled due to low participation.

Peonies amid pandemic

PHOTOS: By Jennifer Small

Recent surge in COVID-19 cases not unexpected amid Phase Three of reopening: B.C.’s top doc

Keep circles small, wear masks and be aware of symptoms, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. NDP changing WorkSafeBC regulations to respond to COVID-19

Employers say reclassifying coronavirus could be ‘ruinous’

Baby raccoon rescued from 10-foot deep drainage pipe on Vancouver Island

‘Its cries were loud, pitiful and heartbreaking,’ Saanich animal control officer says

Statistical flaws led to B.C. wolf cull which didn’t save endangered caribou as estimated

Study finds statistical flaws in an influential 2019 report supporting a wolf cull

Windows broken, racist graffiti left on Okanagan home

Family says nothing like this has happened since they moved to Summerland in 1980s

B.C. man who went by ‘Doctor Ray Gaglardi’ charged with sex assault of teenage boys

The man, 75, is accused of assaulting teenage boys he met through Coquitlam-area churches

B.C.’s potential deficit $12.5 billion as spending spikes, taxes drop

Finance Minister Carole James gives COVID-19 outlook

Commercial huckleberry harvesting restricted in Kootenays

The province of B.C. has banned commercial-scale picking from July 15 to October 15

Canadians torn on scaling back COVID-19 benefits to save money: poll

Of those surveyed, 78 per cent said they were worried about the size of the deficit

Most Read