Kootenay Boundary joins ‘Guiding Lights Across BC’ today

Celebrate with BC Girl Guides in your community as we shine our Guiding lights (Feb. 22)

The Trail driving bridge will be lit in blue colours on Tuesday in recognition of the Girl Guides’ Guiding Lights Across BC celebration. Photo: City of Trail/Facebook

Landmarks across the Kootenay Boundary — including the Rossland museum and Trail bridge — will be illuminated in Girl Guides blue today as towns and cities across the province recognize Guiding Lights Across BC and the power of sisterhood.

Every year on Feb. 22 the Girl Guides celebrate World Thinking Day, a day of international friendship. It is an opportunity to increase public awareness on issues affecting girls and young women, as well as celebrate the founding of Girl Guides and foster connections between the 10 million Guiding members around the world.

Because pandemic restrictions suspended community gatherings last year and again in 2022, for a second year, the organization has launched Guiding Lights Across BC.

“Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Guiding is going strong in British Columbia with thousands of girls enrolled in our Girl Guide programs,” says Diamond Isinger, provincial commissioner for Girl Guides of Canada. “With in-person activities, outdoor adventure days to learn camp skills, special events exploring the arts, online science workshops, and more, girls are connected to the sisterhood of Guiding and accessing the positive support that they need now more than ever.”

Guiding members will again be making blue lanterns, creating special crafts, going on lit-up neighbourhood walks, and enjoying other safe activities this week.

The public is also invited to “shine your Guiding light” by lighting their homes in blue.

Besides the Rossland museum and Victoria Street Bridge, landmarks lit blue today include municipal offices in Castlegar, Grand Forks, Fruitvale and Salmo. Beyond the immediate region, those joining the 100+ sites lighting up blue today are BC Place, Mr. PG, the Olympic Cauldron, Sparwood’s Titan Truck, Science World, and the Legislative Assembly of B.C.

“Our Girl Guide members light up their communities every day with fun, friendship, and a commitment to creating A Better World, By Girls, ” Isinger said.

For more information about the event and for a full list of locations click here: Guiding Lights Across BC

City of TrailRossland