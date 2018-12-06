Cadets from 131 Kootenay Royal Canadian Sea Cadets show off the Christmas cards they prepared for Canadian Soldiers serving on overseas missions. Photo by: Lieutenant Navy Llora McTeer

Kootenay cadets write Christmas cards to soldiers

Members from 131 Kootenay Royal Canadian Sea Cadets are spreading holiday joy overseas

Cadets from 131 Kootenay Royal Canadian Sea Cadets took time from their regular training on Tuesday evening to write Christmas cards to deployed Canadian Armed Forces members who won’t make it home for Christmas this year.

The Sea Cadets were able to send out 20 cards using the Morale Mail program, which sends mail to any Canadian Armed Forces member.

This type of activity and others like this, help cadets learn to become active, responsible members of their communities. They make valuable contributions to Canadian society on a daily basis through citizenship and community-service activities.

“This is something new for our Cadets,” says Commanding Officer, David Cherrington, “They really took it to heart to ensure the cards they wrote were special and meaningful for the soldiers who will be receiving them.”

The Cadet Program aims to develop in youth ages 12-18 the attributes of good citizenship and leadership, promote physical fitness and stimulate the interest of youth in sea, land and air activities of the Canadian Armed Forces.

