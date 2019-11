The tree is on the Warfield school playground

Following their Remembrance Day Service on Nov. 8, Webster Elementary School students created a “Remembrance Tree” on their playground bordering Schofield Highway with their poppies for all to see.

The public was encourage to add to it after Remembrance Day ceremonies on Monday.

