Several HVAC units were replaced at Stanley Humphries. Photo: John Boivin

Several HVAC units were replaced at Stanley Humphries. Photo: John Boivin

Kootenay-Columbia schools get upgrades over summer

Improvements made at Castlegar, Rossland, Fruitvale schools

As classes start across Kootenay-Columbia School District 20 some students will be benefiting from upgrades at their schools.

SD 20 completed a number of projects this summer:

• Kootenay Columbia Learning Centre Castlegar Campus — exterior painted and new exterior signage installed

• Twin Rivers Elementary/Castlegar Primary — all rooftop HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) units replaced

• Fruitvale Elementary — new chiller installed as part of the HVAC system

• Kinnaird Elementary — site preparation and installation of a new portable

• Stanley Humphries Secondary — replacement of several HVAC units

• Rossland Summit School — new dust collector in wood shop

• All HVAC Systems have Merv 13 filters as recommended

• New HRV (heat recovery ventilator) units in all portables

READ MORE: Kootenay teacher’s union questioning relaxed COVID protocols as school is set to begin


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Educationkootenay

Previous story
Trail Blazers: School safety patrol 50+ years ago

Just Posted

Several HVAC units were replaced at Stanley Humphries. Photo: John Boivin
Kootenay-Columbia schools get upgrades over summer

The Blaylock Mansion, a.k.a. Lakewood, was built in the 1930s for Cominco boss Selwyn Blaylock. Now a bed and breakfast, it’s probably the most famous home in West Kootenay. Photo: Tyler Harper
Blaylock Mansion’s history, as told from a ghost’s perspective

Charlie Hodge wrote <em>Lost Souls of Lakewood,</em> which drew on historical notes collected by former Blaylock Mansion owner/proprietor Dan McGauley.
REVIEW: An unorthodox take on a Kootenay Lake landmark

School crossing in Warfield circa 1968. Photo: Trail Historical Society
Trail Blazers: School safety patrol 50+ years ago