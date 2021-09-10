Kootenay-Columbia schools get upgrades over summer

As classes start across Kootenay-Columbia School District 20 some students will be benefiting from upgrades at their schools.
SD 20 completed a number of projects this summer:
• Twin Rivers Elementary/Castlegar Primary — all rooftop HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) units replaced
• Fruitvale Elementary — new chiller installed as part of the HVAC system
• Kinnaird Elementary — site preparation and installation of a new portable
• Stanley Humphries Secondary — replacement of several HVAC units
• Rossland Summit School — new dust collector in wood shop
• All HVAC Systems have Merv 13 filters as recommended
• New HRV (heat recovery ventilator) units in all portables
