Kootenay-Columbia schools get upgrades over summer

As classes start across Kootenay-Columbia School District 20 some students will be benefiting from upgrades at their schools.

SD 20 completed a number of projects this summer:

• Kootenay Columbia Learning Centre Castlegar Campus — exterior painted and new exterior signage installed

• Twin Rivers Elementary/Castlegar Primary — all rooftop HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) units replaced

• Fruitvale Elementary — new chiller installed as part of the HVAC system

• Kinnaird Elementary — site preparation and installation of a new portable

• Stanley Humphries Secondary — replacement of several HVAC units

• Rossland Summit School — new dust collector in wood shop

• All HVAC Systems have Merv 13 filters as recommended

• New HRV (heat recovery ventilator) units in all portables

