Denise Currie’s class at South Nelson School won the Kootenay Contraption Contest in 2019. Photo: Submitted

Denise Currie’s class at South Nelson School won the Kootenay Contraption Contest in 2019. Photo: Submitted

Kootenay Contraption Contest challenges students, educators

Education is this year’s contest theme

submitted by Kootenay Association for Science and Technology

A global pandemic has changed life as we know it and students are navigating the world of learning in unprecedented conditions. Because of our new reality, it felt natural for KAST (Kootenay Association for Science and Technology) and its youth program, GLOWS, to seek the expertise from students and educators for this year’s Kootenay Contraption Contest.

Until Nov. 26, students and educators are invited to solve the real world problems they are facing at school or home school right now by using science and technology.

The theme of the 2020 Kootenay Contraption contest is education. GLOWS challenges individual students and entire classes to come up with the most creative, imaginative contraption they can dream up to solve the below challenge:

Think about a challenge you’re facing at school or homeschool. Create a contraption using STEAM (Science Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) to overcome this problem so that students/educators of the future won’t have the same challenge.

Elementary and middle school students across the Kootenays are adjusting to COVID-19 student life in the very resilient and adaptable nature we expect from Generation Alpha. This generation is considered to be the most technological-infused demographic to date — there is no doubt with these tech savvy kids comes innovation.

There is a powerful opportunity through STEAM to elevate children’s voices and give them the space to create products of their limitless imaginations.

“The very nature of a contraption is inherently STEAM,” said Blair Weston, manager of community and aboriginal relations at FortisBC and the contest sponsor. “By asking youth in our region to work out a challenge they’re experiencing by conceptualizing a contraption, we simultaneously introduce problem solving, critical thinking, design thinking, innovation through creativity and a work plan very similar to what STEAM professionals at FortisBC and beyond, do nearly everyday.”

It was Weston who suggested the newest element of the annual Kootenay Contraption Contest: The Educator’s Edition.

“The role of educators has been significantly impacted by the global pandemic,” said Tanya Malcolm, GLOWS program manager. “Teachers and homeschooling parents are not only adapting their methods in a new and unique world of learning, they are creating innovative strategies, acquiring progressive skills and forging a new pathway for learning during these uncertain times.”

With a combination of both student and educator entries, KAST’s youth program coordinators expect the contributions to be more innovative than ever before.

To learn more or enter the 2020 Kootenay Contraption Contest, visit www.kast.com/kcc.

castlegar

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
107 years ago this month: 3 hangings in Nelson, and 1 reprieve
Next story
Creston carver

Just Posted

View of Teck Trail from Jubilee Park. Photo: Trail Times
Teck Trail reports $7M third quarter loss

Overall number an improvement from a reported $20-million loss for the third quarter of 2019

Photo: Brenda Haley
What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email it large or actual to editor@trailtimes.ca

Creston carver Bob Graham crafted this Remembrance Day tribute from a shed moose antler. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston carver

Bob Graham crafted this Remembrance Day tribute from a shed moose antler.

UBCO study finds passively scrolling through posts may not result in feelings of happiness. Photo: Grzegorz Walczak on Unsplash
It’s not if, but how people use social media that impacts well-being

UBC Okanagan indicates what’s most important for overall happiness is how a person uses social media

(Pixabay.com)
Women entrepreneurs are finding new, creative pathways to success, despite barriers

The number of women-owned enterprises in Canada grew from 233,000 to 309,000 from 2005 to 2013

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide update on COVID-19 in Vancouver B.C., Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
335 new cases in B.C.’s COVID-19 infection surge

Three more outbreaks declared in long-term care

Commissioner Austin Cullen, back centre, listens to introductions before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, on Monday, February 24, 2020. A former RCMP officer described by his lawyer as a whistleblower for investigating organized crime in casinos is scheduled to testify today at an inquiry into money laundering in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Inquiry hears players stayed away from B.C. casinos after organized-crime arrests

B.C. launched inquiry after reports illegal cash was helping fuel real estate, luxury car and gambling

People line up to get an annual flu shot at a pharmacy in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Flu shot demand up and getting more supply won’t be easy, feds say

Federal public health agency increased its order by almost 25 per cent this year to 13.9 million doses

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. NDP leader John Horgan and B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau. (Black Press Media)
Mail-in ballots could shift outcomes in tight B.C. election contests

Final count begins Friday for 662,000 votes province-wide

People wear face masks as they walk along a street in Montreal, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Canada updates COVID-19 guidelines to include airborne transmission, following U.S., WHO

New information was updated after top doctor recommended triple-layer masks

Regulatory agencies overseeing real estate professionals in B.C. have called for a halt to all open houses, across the province. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
Provincial real estate council calls upon B.C. realtors to halt open houses

The Real Estate Council of BC says as COVID-19 cases surge, open houses should stop

B.C. Ferries is offering free fares to active, reserve and retired military personnel, and cadets on Remembrance Day. (Black Press Media File)
BC Ferries offers free rides for military personnel and cadets on Remembrance Day

Seniors can also sail for free on Remembrance Day with vessels flying Canadian flag at half-mast

City of Terrace road crews had to replace this stop sign at the corner of Davis St. and Munroe Ave. in Terrace two times after someone spray-painted a swastika on it on Nov. 3 and again on Nov. 4. (Callan Williamson/Facebook)
Three swastikas repeatedly painted on stop signs in northern B.C. town

Such behaviour won’t be tolerated, mayor says

Melanie Gardner is pictured at her home in Stittsville, Ont., on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Melanie Gardner moved to Canada to escape Donald Trump’s presidency, but even on the other side of the border she said the stress of the U.S. election is taking a physical toll. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Moving to Canada didn’t ease this American’s election-induced stress

She doesn’t expect to move back to the U.S. regardless of the results

Most Read