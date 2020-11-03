Kootenay Insurance donates to pain clinic

Dr. Sri Kollipara, Anasethesiologist and Pain Management specialist heads the new KBRH service

Sandy Thor-Larsen, CEO Kootenay Insurance (right) presented this donation to Lisa Pasin, Director of Development KBRH Health Foundation. Photo: Submitted

Kootenay Insurance has donated $500 to the KBRH Health Foundation’s Chronic Pain Service Project.

This donation will help to purchase $160,000 of medical equipment to launch the regional, coordinated Chronic Pain Clinic at KBRH.

