The Robusters minded social distancing to help clean up several areas of Christina Lake. (Submitted photo)

Kootenay Robuster rally for highway clean-up

Social distancing measures were taken during the weekend sweep of Christina Lake

The Kootenay Robusters are used to packing 22 energetic women into a 40-foot boat.

However, with the current physical distancing restrictions, they moved further apart and got to work on Saturday, May 30 to help with the Christina Lake clean-up.

The team spread out, much more than two meters apart, on both sides of the highway and frontage roads.

They also braved clouds of mosquitoes to clean trails in the Nature Park. At one point the Robusters came together briefly for this photo with all the participants.

They were in the process of consolidating bags of garbage for pickup later, and then spread out again to maintain the appropriate social distance.

Paddlers came from Christina Lake, Rossland and Castlegar to help out with this project.

The Robusters are hoping to resume training on the lake in the near future and encourage women in the area to give dragon boating a try.

Read more: Kootenay Robusters start paddling

Read more: Kootenay Robusters end 18th season of paddling


