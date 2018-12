The Kootenay Robusters have donated $4,000 in memory of Dr. Trudi Toews to the Oncology Department at KBRH. Dr. Toews was a charter member of the Kootenay Robusters and long-time Physician at KBRH. Lisa Pasin, Director of Development for the KBRH Health Foundation (back, left) accepted this donation from members of the Kootenay Robusters Dragon Boat Team. Submitted photo