Robuster Marlene Fry works on her stroke while enjoying the beauty of Christina Lake. (Submitted photo)

Kootenay Robusters park the dragon for the year

Robusters are working out at home and using individual kayaks to keep up paddling skills

The Kootenay Robusters Dragon Boat Team has parked their dragon boat for this season, because of the need for physical distancing.

However, team members are still committed to supporting each other to maintain good physical, mental and emotional health.

The Robusters are working out at home to maintain good muscle tone and individual kayaks have provided a way to get out on the water and keep up paddling skills while still having fun together.

The Robusters would like to remind the community that their annual calendar will be available shortly and is essential to funding the paddling program, so that they can come back strong for their twentieth season in 2021.

Several of the Robusters had never been in a kayak, but they quickly adapted and now look forward to the twice weekly paddling sessions. (Submitted photo)

