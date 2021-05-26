Kootenay Rotary clubs donate $50,000 to JoeAnna’s House at Kelowna General Hospital

Many Kootenay residents have been kept entertained on Friday nights thoughout this long pandemic year by playing online Bingo, brought to you by 16 East and West Kootenay Rotary clubs. The Rotary Club of Golden originated the game, but players could choose one of the 16 Kootenay clubs to support.

It has been wildly successful, so successful that the Kootenay Rotary Clubs have chosen to donate $50,000 to JoeAnna’s House in Kelowna.

“We chose JoeAnna’s House because Kelowna General Hospital is the lead referral hospital for our Kootenay communities,” says Bob Finnie from the Rotary Club of Golden. “Many Kootenay residents have had to travel to Kelowna for care, and thanks to JoeAnna’s House, they have a beautiful place to stay that is close to KGH and their loved ones.”

JoeAnna’s House, which opened its doors in November 2019, is located on the KGH campus and provides much-needed short term accommodations for the families of patients from outside the Central Okanagan who must travel to KGH for advanced or specialized medical care.

“We’ve welcomed dozens of families from the Kootenays in our first year of operation,” says Darlene Haslock, Manager of JoeAnna’s House. “It is incredibly heart-warming to receive gifts like this generated in the home communities we serve.”

JoeAnna’s House, which provides 20 guest bedrooms for out of town families, is managed with a small staff and dedicated volunteers and funded entirely by the generosity of donors.

