Aron Burke, Community Liaison for Kootenay Savings (left), and Lisa Pasin, Director of Development KBRH Health Foundation, recently came together – safely and socially distanced – to celebrate Kootenay Savings continued commitment to healthcare in the Kootenays. (Submitted photo)

Kootenay Saving donates to COVID-19 relief in the east and west

The latest stats show 12 Covid cases, all recovered, in the Kootenay Boundary to date.

Kootenay Savings recently provided a generous donation to the COVID-19 Greatest Need Fund to both the East Kootenay Foundation for Health and the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) Health Foundation.

“With the importance of health care never more apparent than in the midst of a global pandemic, Kootenay Savings has stepped up and committed $20,000 to local health care, donating $10,000 to the KBRH Health Foundation’s COVID-19 Greatest Need Fund, as well as $10,000 to the East Kootenay Foundation for Health,” said Lisa Pasin, from the KBRH foundation.

“These much-needed funds will be used to secure priority medical equipment to enhance patient safety at KBRH during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, as well as help fund healthcare programs and initiatives of greatest need in Kimberley and the Columbia Valley.”

