Kootenay Savings Community Foundation distributes grants across the Kootenays

Formed in 2000; there are two grant cycles each year

The Kootenay Savings Community Foundation announced the distribution of more than $57,000 in new grants.

These most recent grants, ranging from $400 to $5,000, will help 27 different and diverse community organizations complete a wide range of projects all across the Kootenay region.

Locally, West Kootenay-area grant recipients, along with members of Kootenay Savings Board of Directors, gathered at Gyro Park in Trail to celebrate the exciting news.

The groups included: Beaver Valley Age Friendly Society, Castlegar Community Response Network, Castlegar Sculpturewalk Society, Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy – Trail, Kootenay Local Agriculture Society, Lower Columbia Community Development Team, Salmo Baseball, Senior’s Environmental Development Society, Trail FAIR Society, Trail Minor Baseball, Trail Youth Baseball, West Kootenay Brain Injury Association, and the Ymir Community Watershed Society.

Since being established in 1969, Kootenay Savings has made it a priority to make a lasting and meaningful impact in the Kootenays.

“Year after year, through grants, donations, sponsorships, bursaries and more, Kootenay Savings invests a good portion of our profits back into the communities we serve,” says Kootenay Savings Community Liaison, Aron Burke.

“Profits made possible by our loyal members and hard-working employees. That’s why it’s so important for us to play a role in enriching the lives of those living, working and playing in the cities and towns we’re so proud to call home.”

