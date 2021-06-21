Kootenay Savings continues credit union’s tradition of giving

With summer on the horizon, Kootenay Savings is providing a financial boost to community organizations throughout the Kootenays to help enrich the lives of residents.
“Twice a year, in the spring and the fall, our community foundation receives many inspiring grant applications for community programs and projects that will benefit current and future generations in our area,” shares Aron Burke, Kootenay Savings Community Liaison.
“The diversity of applications this granting cycle was fantastic to see. There are a lot of dedicated groups out there devoting a ton of time and energy into building the kind of communities people want to be part of, and we’re thrilled to be able to support them in their work.”
The foundation was formed 21 years ago to support non-profit cultural, economic, educational, environmental, health and social initiatives. Over $5 million in grants, endowments and bursaries have been distributed to date.
This latest round of funding, totalling $48,250, is going to a wide array of Kootenay initiatives such as providing school supplies and financial literacy education for students, upgrading search and rescue equipment, enhancing outdoor recreation areas and facilities, and many other worthy causes that help strengthen communities.
The 17 recipients are:
Beaver Valley Curling Club $5,000 – kitchen fire suppression upgrade
Camp Koolaree Society $5,000 – washhouse upgrades
Castlegar Snowmobile Association $5,000 – new groomer
Columbia Valley Search and Rescue $2,000 – radio repeaters
Holy Trinity Trail $1,000 – Skool-Aid
Junior Achievement BC $3,000 – Bright Futures Classroom Education Program
Kimberley Indoor Sports Centre Society $5,000 – energy efficient lighting
Kimberley Nature Park Society $2,000 – southwest passage boardwalk project
Kootenay Boundary Environmental Education $2,500 – outdoor learning classroom kits
Kootenay Robuster Dragon Boat Society $3,750 – Christina Lake boathouse
Nelson Sno-Goers Association $3,000 – Meadow Mountain cabin construction
North Kootenay Lake Community Services $1,000 – child car seat program
Rotary Club of Nakusp $5,000 – Nakusp Natural Adventure Park
Selkirk Mountain Music Society $1,000 – mobile community stage
St. Michael’s Kids Care Centre $1,000 – outdoor learning space
Tadanac Residents Association $1,000 – Reg Stone Playground resurfacing
Trail and District Chamber of Commerce $2,000 – Kootenay Teen Chef Club
With corporate offices in Trail, Kootenay Savings is a member-owned credit union with 11 branches throughout the Kootenays, over $1.3 billion in assets, 37,000 members and over 220 employees.