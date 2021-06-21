Kootenay Savings continues credit union’s tradition of giving

Funding totalling $48,250, is going to a wide array of Kootenay initiatives

With summer on the horizon, Kootenay Savings is providing a financial boost to community organizations throughout the Kootenays to help enrich the lives of residents.

“Twice a year, in the spring and the fall, our community foundation receives many inspiring grant applications for community programs and projects that will benefit current and future generations in our area,” shares Aron Burke, Kootenay Savings Community Liaison.

“The diversity of applications this granting cycle was fantastic to see. There are a lot of dedicated groups out there devoting a ton of time and energy into building the kind of communities people want to be part of, and we’re thrilled to be able to support them in their work.”

The foundation was formed 21 years ago to support non-profit cultural, economic, educational, environmental, health and social initiatives. Over $5 million in grants, endowments and bursaries have been distributed to date.

This latest round of funding, totalling $48,250, is going to a wide array of Kootenay initiatives such as providing school supplies and financial literacy education for students, upgrading search and rescue equipment, enhancing outdoor recreation areas and facilities, and many other worthy causes that help strengthen communities.

The 17 recipients are:

Beaver Valley Curling Club $5,000 – kitchen fire suppression upgrade

Camp Koolaree Society $5,000 – washhouse upgrades

Castlegar Snowmobile Association $5,000 – new groomer

Columbia Valley Search and Rescue $2,000 – radio repeaters

Holy Trinity Trail $1,000 – Skool-Aid

Junior Achievement BC $3,000 – Bright Futures Classroom Education Program

Kimberley Indoor Sports Centre Society $5,000 – energy efficient lighting

Kimberley Nature Park Society $2,000 – southwest passage boardwalk project

Kootenay Boundary Environmental Education $2,500 – outdoor learning classroom kits

Kootenay Robuster Dragon Boat Society $3,750 – Christina Lake boathouse

Nelson Sno-Goers Association $3,000 – Meadow Mountain cabin construction

North Kootenay Lake Community Services $1,000 – child car seat program

Rotary Club of Nakusp $5,000 – Nakusp Natural Adventure Park

Selkirk Mountain Music Society $1,000 – mobile community stage

St. Michael’s Kids Care Centre $1,000 – outdoor learning space

Tadanac Residents Association $1,000 – Reg Stone Playground resurfacing

Trail and District Chamber of Commerce $2,000 – Kootenay Teen Chef Club

With corporate offices in Trail, Kootenay Savings is a member-owned credit union with 11 branches throughout the Kootenays, over $1.3 billion in assets, 37,000 members and over 220 employees.

Kootenays

L-R: Members of the Tadanac Residents Association: Lindsay, Isla and Ethan Fischer; Maddie Everly; Ray and Jessica Pressacco; and Aron Burke, Kootenay Savings Community Liaison. Photo: Submitted

Keith Smyth, Kootenay Savings director at-large, presents a cheque to Marianne Hubbard from Greater Trail Skool Aid. Photo: Submitted