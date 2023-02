Pink Shirt Day, marked in Canada on the last Wednesday of February, fell on Feb. 22 this year

Employees at Kootenay Savings Credit Union baked up a storm last week to raise money for Pink Shirt Day- Kindness Starts Here! held Feb. 22.

All funds raised ($492) are going to help patrons of the Trail Salvation Army Food Bank.

