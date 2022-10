This generous donation was made in honour of Credit Union Day

Kootenay Savings employees from the Trail and Fruitvale branches donated $500 from Care Wear proceeds to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) Health Foundation’s Greatest Need Fund.

This generous donation was made in honour of Credit Union Day.

Paul Butler, KS Branch Manager (left) and members of the KS team present this donation to Lisa Pasin, KBRH Health Foundation,Executive Director (third from right).

DonationHealthcareKootenay Boundary Regional HospitalLocal Business