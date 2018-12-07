Kootenay Savings Foundation helping communities

The foundation has distributed over $89,000 to various community programs and services

The Kootenay Savings Community Foundation is helping Christmas come a little early this year for nineteen different Kootenay-area non-prot organizations and service clubs.

“Twice a year, once in the spring and once in the fall, our Community Foundation reviews and evaluates many inspiring grant applications for projects, programs and initiatives that will benet current and future generations for years to come,” shares Aron Burke, Community Liaison for Kootenay Savings.

“At a time when many community programs and services are facing cutbacks in funding, it’s important for us as a local credit union to show the deep commitment we have to our communities. That’s why it’s so exciting to be able to announce this latest distribution of grants and donations, totalling over $89,000!”

Funding the futures of our communities

Castlegar & District Hospital Foundation $4,000 Portable Ultrasound & Headlamp System

Columbia Basin Environmental Education Network $2,500 Wild Voices for Kids Program

Columbia Valley Community Foundation $6,310 Community Grants Program

Community Foundation of Castlegar & District $6,917 Community Grants Program

Community Fund of North Kootenay Lake Society $4,048 Community Grants Program

Greater Trail Community Skills Centre $3,000 Community Kitchens Program

Groundswell Network Society $3,000 Shed & Ventilation System

Healthy Community Society of the North Slocan Valley $2,000 2019 Food Program Events

Kaslo Curling Club $5,500 Dehumidier Replacement

Kimberley & District Community Foundation $5,882 Community Grants Program

Kootenay Kids Society $825 Therapeutic Climbing Wall

LeRoi Community Foundation $13,092 Community Grants Program

Nakusp & Area Community Foundation $3,644 Community Grants Program

Robson Community School $5,000 Intermediate-age Playground

Rossland Arena Society $10,000 Arena Safety Upgrades

Salmo Community Resource Society $3,245 Community Grants Program

Slocan Valley Community Legacy Society $6,862 Community Grants Program

Trail Parks & Recreation $2,182 Debrillator for Willi Krause Fieldhouse

United Way of Trail & District $1,000 Life Kits for Seniors