Kootenay Savings Foundation helping communities

The Kootenay Savings Community Foundation is helping Christmas come a little early this year for nineteen different Kootenay-area non-prot organizations and service clubs.
“Twice a year, once in the spring and once in the fall, our Community Foundation reviews and evaluates many inspiring grant applications for projects, programs and initiatives that will benet current and future generations for years to come,” shares Aron Burke, Community Liaison for Kootenay Savings.
“At a time when many community programs and services are facing cutbacks in funding, it’s important for us as a local credit union to show the deep commitment we have to our communities. That’s why it’s so exciting to be able to announce this latest distribution of grants and donations, totalling over $89,000!”
Funding the futures of our communities
Castlegar & District Hospital Foundation $4,000 Portable Ultrasound & Headlamp System
Columbia Basin Environmental Education Network $2,500 Wild Voices for Kids Program
Columbia Valley Community Foundation $6,310 Community Grants Program
Community Foundation of Castlegar & District $6,917 Community Grants Program
Community Fund of North Kootenay Lake Society $4,048 Community Grants Program
Greater Trail Community Skills Centre $3,000 Community Kitchens Program
Groundswell Network Society $3,000 Shed & Ventilation System
Healthy Community Society of the North Slocan Valley $2,000 2019 Food Program Events
Kaslo Curling Club $5,500 Dehumidier Replacement
Kimberley & District Community Foundation $5,882 Community Grants Program
Kootenay Kids Society $825 Therapeutic Climbing Wall
LeRoi Community Foundation $13,092 Community Grants Program
Nakusp & Area Community Foundation $3,644 Community Grants Program
Robson Community School $5,000 Intermediate-age Playground
Rossland Arena Society $10,000 Arena Safety Upgrades
Salmo Community Resource Society $3,245 Community Grants Program
Slocan Valley Community Legacy Society $6,862 Community Grants Program
Trail Parks & Recreation $2,182 Debrillator for Willi Krause Fieldhouse
United Way of Trail & District $1,000 Life Kits for Seniors