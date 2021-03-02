Kootenay Savings gives a boost to non-profits

Helping hands in several Greater Trail non-profits have received a $500 hand-up from the Kootenay Savings Community Foundation.

Recipients in the immediate area include: Trail FAIR Society; Trail United Church Food Bank; Sanctuary Pre-Teen Centre; Kids Helping Kids School Meals Program; and South Columbia Search and Rescue.

“Many local charities are struggling to deliver their programs within the constraints of COVID-19,” says Aron Burke, Kootenay Savings community liaison.

“We’ve been able to help them adapt through sponsorships and grants, however the pandemic has really hampered our ability to host the barbecues, bake sales, donation drives and other fundraising activities that give our employees the opportunity to directly support causes near and dear to them,” Burke said.

“And, with that in mind, each branch and department was given $500 to donate to a local charity they love. Whatever the new normal becomes, our communities are going to need vibrant charities and non-profits of all types, and we hope this inspires others to give back as well.”

The other 12 Kootenay non-profits receiving $500 donations are: Angel Flight East Kootenay; BC SPCA West Kootenay branch; Castlegar Community Harvest Food Bank; Friends of Friends Clubhouse; Invermere Fire Rescue Association; Kootenay Animal Assistance Program; Kaslo and District Arena; Kimberley Spark Youth Centre; Nakusp Elementary School PAC Lunch Program; Radium Hot Springs Fire Department; Salmo Curling Rink Association; Slocan Community Health Care Auxiliary.

This welcome monetary support follows the foundation’s recent distribution of $36,700 in grants and its commitment to share $25,000 between eight locally-operated community foundations to help provide immediate funding to local service clubs, charities, and non-profits who have been most impacted by COVID-19.

