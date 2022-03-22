Photo: Ron Spero

Photo: Ron Spero

Kootenay splendour

If you have a recent photo to share email it large or actual-size to editor@trailtimes.ca

Ron Spero shares this pre-spring photo he took in the great outdoors of Tulip Falls near Syringa Provincial Park.

Castlegar Parks and Trails describes Tulip Creek as an impressive canyon marked by red-stained rock walls covered by velvety moss and the occasional fern.

A double cascade fall makes this a scenic spot both in winter and summer.

If you have a recent photo to share with Trail Times readers email it large or actual-size to editor@trailtimes.ca.

Ron Spero shares the tranquil panorama of springtime at Kootenay Lake. Photo: Ron Spero

Ron Spero shares the tranquil panorama of springtime at Kootenay Lake. Photo: Ron Spero

Read more: #Local News

Read more: #Community News


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

KootenaysPhotography

Previous story
Trail Kiwanis donates to school meal programs
Next story
Backyard Basin bird

Just Posted

Regular Trail council reconvenes via Zoom on March 28. Photo: Times file
Trail council gets their raise, but not all members agree

Sr
RCMP ski patrol gauges speed of Rossland racers

Photo: Rose Karges
Backyard Basin bird

Photo: Ron Spero
Kootenay splendour