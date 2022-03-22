Kootenay splendour

Ron Spero shares this pre-spring photo he took in the great outdoors of Tulip Falls near Syringa Provincial Park.
Castlegar Parks and Trails describes Tulip Creek as an impressive canyon marked by red-stained rock walls covered by velvety moss and the occasional fern.
A double cascade fall makes this a scenic spot both in winter and summer.
If you have a recent photo to share with Trail Times readers email it large or actual-size to editor@trailtimes.ca.
Read more: #Local News
Read more: #Community News
newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter