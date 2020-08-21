Kootenay Toadfest hops online

Toady, the Toadfest mascot, is seen out for a canoe ride. This year’s Toadfest, which traditionally helps toadlets cross Highway 6 at Summit Lake, will be restricted to an online event. (Isaac Carter photo)

The annual Toadfest event is hopping online this year due to COVID-19, and you’re invited.

The Fish and Wildlife Compensation Program, together with the Province of B.C., is hosting free Toadfest online sessions via Zoom — one for kids and one for adults.

Get an update on the ongoing work to help western toads at Summit Lake, check out some cool videos and photos, and talk to a biologist.

The session for kids is Wednesday, Aug. 26 and the one for adults is Thursday, Aug. 27. Both are from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

The online event for kids is designed for elementary school-age students. It includes videos, songs, games, and even an appearance from Toady, the Toadfest mascot.

The session for adults will focus on monitoring techniques and mitigation measures implemented at Summit Lake and the latest results, and you can test your knowledge about western toads and other amphibians.

Please RSVP by email to fwcp@bchydro.com. A link will be provided to everyone who registers in advance, and a link will be posted for each event at fwcp.ca/toadfest the day before.

The online sessions are hosted by the Fish and Wildlife Compensation Program with support from the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

Visit fwcp.ca/toadfest for more information or call 250-352-1300.

Environment